Somerset business helps give supplies to shelter in Letcher County

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding.

Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated beds, mini fridges, microwaves and other furniture that were left behind when they moved into the building.

Protea also partnered with Kemper Furniture, which provided a semi-truck and trailer to help make sure the donations made it to Jenkins Middle-High School in Letcher County.

Josh Tackett, a Protea Intake Specialist, said the donations all stared as a Facebook post to help his hometown, but it grew to a level he could have never imagined.

“So, it started out with a Facebook post, just to- just try to help back or give back to my home county, my home city,” said Tackett. “So, I made a Facebook post thinking that I was just going to be filling up a Yukon and pulling the trailer, and ended up I had to get a semi to load everything I got.”

Jenkins Independent Schools Superintendent Damian Johnson added the supplies will be needed in days to come, and he is very grateful to the people who helped make the collection possible.

