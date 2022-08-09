“Situation under control” after threat at University of the Cumberlands

Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Photo: University of the Cumberlands(WKYT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The situation is “under control” after someone called in a threat Tuesday afternoon at the University of the Cumberlands.

Just after 5:00 p.m., officers with the Williamsburg Police Department were asked to assist at the college after a threat was phoned in.

The initial investigation indicates that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to shoot up the campus. This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward.

Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

