Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the small Dorton community of Pike County that is devoted to unwanted, abused, and neglected farm animals. Following massive flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw extensive damage.

“It was a scary, scary time,” said owner Rob Elkins. “We lost a lot of our lots and cages and fencing, all of our barn was underwater, we lost all of our hay.”

Throughout the early hours of July 28, Elkins was working to ensure his rescue animals were safe. Taking them from barns, pens, and coops and helping them escape from rushing waters, but could not save one animal. A pig, aptly named “Miss Piggy”.

“We’ve had her since we started this. She was just the second rescue animal we took in when we started,” said Elkins. “She was a sweetheart, she was the one that, when we’d have our pumpkin patch, we’d leave turned loose and the kids loved her, would ride her, anything, she just loved to be around people.”

Elkins’s home as well as others in the community were also damaged by floodwaters but he is remaining positive.

“It is a blessing because I still have my house there and I still have the contents in my house. God blesses us, we just have to look for what the blessing is,” said Elkins. “Even though we lost lots of stuff, we are still alive and we only lost one animal out of the tons of animals we have.”

Elkins added that he is thankful for the community’s support as well as donations that have poured in from across the country. The farm is also planning a horse show in late August. Elkins said, to find out more about the horse show, volunteer, or donate, visit the 3-Mile Creek Farms Facebook page or contact him directly.

