Pigskin Previews 2022: Whitley County Colonels

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Colonels have their sights set on another playoff berth in 2022.

“Wins and losses may have not been where we wanted but the kids really bought into the program and we were in a lot of close games last year,” said second-year head coach Zeke Eier. “All but about three of them were one score games going into the fourth quarter.”

Hard work in the offseason and added depth have resulted in confidence heading into the season.

“You know this year, I feel it’s going to be a lot different,” said junior quarterback Ty Hamblin. “I feel like we’ll really compete and we’re going to give everyone all we can handle for four quarters of football.”

Whitley County’s schedule is below:

DATE GAME Aug. 19 PERRY CENTRAL Aug. 26 at Corbin Sept. 2 HARLAN COUNTY Sept. 16 at Bell County Sept. 23 at Pulaski County Sept. 30 at Collins Oct. 7 SOUTHWESTERN Oct. 14 at North Laurel Oct. 21 SOUTH LAUREL Oct. 28 DANVILLE

