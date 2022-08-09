Pigskin Previews 2022: Whitley County Colonels

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Colonels have their sights set on another playoff berth in 2022.

“Wins and losses may have not been where we wanted but the kids really bought into the program and we were in a lot of close games last year,” said second-year head coach Zeke Eier. “All but about three of them were one score games going into the fourth quarter.”

Hard work in the offseason and added depth have resulted in confidence heading into the season.

“You know this year, I feel it’s going to be a lot different,” said junior quarterback Ty Hamblin. “I feel like we’ll really compete and we’re going to give everyone all we can handle for four quarters of football.”

Whitley County’s schedule is below:

DATEGAME
Aug. 19PERRY CENTRAL
Aug. 26at Corbin
Sept. 2HARLAN COUNTY
Sept. 16at Bell County
Sept. 23at Pulaski County
Sept. 30at Collins
Oct. 7SOUTHWESTERN
Oct. 14at North Laurel
Oct. 21SOUTH LAUREL
Oct. 28DANVILLE

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty

Latest News

Breathitt County Football
Breathitt County Bobcats practice in Richmond after losing field in flooding
North Laurel All Stars face Indiana for spot in LLWS Region Finals
North Laurel All Stars face Indiana for spot in LLWS Region Finals
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky debuts at No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Pigskin Previews 2022: Phelps Hornets