Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan Green Dragons

By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Returning the bulk of the 2021 roster, the Harlan Green Dragons are looking to compete in a tough district.

“We got a lot of talent this year,” said junior quarterback Donavan Montanero. “We got a lot of stars, a lot of people that can make plays but overall I think we’ll be alright.”

The Dragons found the most success towards the end of the season last year. The team looks to carry that momentum through the entirety of this season.

“There towards the end we got built up and the team came more together,” said senior defensive end Dylan Middleton. “There was some spots during the game we would point and pick. But this year, I feel like we got more leaders on the team and make more plays happen.”

Harlan’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19BEREA
Aug. 26East Ridge (Pike County Bowl)
Sept. 2at Unaka (TN)
Sept. 16at Middlesboro
Sept. 23SAYRE
Sept. 30at Phelps
Oct. 7at Williamsburg
Oct.14LYNN CAMP
Oct. 21PINEVILLE
Oct. 28at Leslie County

