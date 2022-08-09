Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan County Black Bears

BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After missing the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Harlan County Black Bears are finding hope in the deep, dark hills.

“I think we’re a better football team right now than we were at the end of the season last year,” said senior linebacker Josh Sergent. “We put in a new offense, we’ve changed a lot of things, we got some new players, we got some speed guys that can make some plays for us this year.”

The squad took a big hit with Demarco Hopkins graduating and playing D1 football, but second-year head coach Amos McCreary is confident in his team’s depth.

“We got some kids that can run,” said McCreary. “They’re quicker, they’re just not as powerful. We hope they can make some plays. Like I say, they’re a year older and I think that they can.”

Harlan County’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 SOUTH LAUREL Aug. 26 HAZARD Sept. 2 at Whitley County Sept. 9 at Knox Central Sept. 16 PIKE CENTRAL Sept. 23 CLAY COUNTY Sept. 30 at Letcher Central Oct. 14 JOHNSON CENTRAL Oct. 21 at Perry Central Oct. 28 BELL COUNTY

