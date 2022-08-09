Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan County Black Bears

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Aug. 9, 2022
BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After missing the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Harlan County Black Bears are finding hope in the deep, dark hills.

“I think we’re a better football team right now than we were at the end of the season last year,” said senior linebacker Josh Sergent. “We put in a new offense, we’ve changed a lot of things, we got some new players, we got some speed guys that can make some plays for us this year.”

The squad took a big hit with Demarco Hopkins graduating and playing D1 football, but second-year head coach Amos McCreary is confident in his team’s depth.

“We got some kids that can run,” said McCreary. “They’re quicker, they’re just not as powerful. We hope they can make some plays. Like I say, they’re a year older and I think that they can.”

Harlan County’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19SOUTH LAUREL
Aug. 26HAZARD
Sept. 2at Whitley County
Sept. 9at Knox Central
Sept. 16PIKE CENTRAL
Sept. 23CLAY COUNTY
Sept. 30at Letcher Central
Oct. 14JOHNSON CENTRAL
Oct. 21at Perry Central
Oct. 28BELL COUNTY

