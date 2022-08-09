Perry Central and Buckhorn meet on the soccer field despite flood damage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn and Perry Central proved that sports are greater than the hurt caused by flooding in the opener of the regular season.

Before the game, both teams held hands in a circle at midfield and had a moment of silence for all the flood victims and for the destruction that has occurred in the past few weeks.

Buckhorn School suffered immense damage in the recent flooding, with the administration unsure of what teams could play this season. After seeing their goals had survived the floods, the team had decided to persevere.

“The last couple weeks have just been totally turmoil,” said head coach Kristie Combs. “We just wanted to get back to starting, for our kids to be out here was a blessing. We just wanted to give our community and our kids something to look forward to having a positive impact on the community right now.”

The Commodores won their first game of the season 10-0 over the Wildcats.

