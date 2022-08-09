North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final game of the winner’s bracket, the North Laurel All Stars took their first loss of the Great Lakes Region tournament.

Team Kentucky faced Team Indiana Monday night, playing an inning and a half before the weather postponed the game. When play stopped, Indiana led 3-0.

North Laurel scored one run in the remaining five innings for a final score of 3-1, the team’s first loss of the tournament.

Indiana advances to the region championship game, while Kentucky will face Ohio again in the loser’s bracket on Wednesday, August 10 at 5 p.m. on ESPN. The winner of Kentucky-Ohio will play Indiana for a spot in the Little League World Series.

