North Laurel All Stars handed first loss in LLWS regional

North Laurel All-Stars represent Kentucky
North Laurel All-Stars represent Kentucky(Jason Parman)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the final game of the winner’s bracket, the North Laurel All Stars took their first loss of the Great Lakes Region tournament.

Team Kentucky faced Team Indiana Monday night, playing an inning and a half before the weather postponed the game. When play stopped, Indiana led 3-0.

North Laurel scored one run in the remaining five innings for a final score of 3-1, the team’s first loss of the tournament.

Indiana advances to the region championship game, while Kentucky will face Ohio again in the loser’s bracket on Wednesday, August 10 at 5 p.m. on ESPN. The winner of Kentucky-Ohio will play Indiana for a spot in the Little League World Series.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood

Latest News

Joel Williams enters transfer portal
The home of the Cincinnati Bengals is now Paycor Stadium.
Paycor Stadium named new home of Cincinnati Bengals
Two Perry County schools open soccer season despite flooding
Perry Central and Buckhorn meet on the soccer field despite flood damage
Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan Green Dragons