Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding.

You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:

Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky.

Knott County Health Center: 880 W Main Street, Hindman, Ky.

Perry County Health Center: 239 Lovern Street, Hazard, Ky.

Kentucky River District Health Department: 441 Gorman Hollow Road, Hazard, Ky.

Leslie County Health Center: 78 Maple Street, Hyden, Ky.

Owsley County Health Center: 282 KY-28, Booneville, Ky.

“The health department has always focused on identifying the needs of the community and working with partners to meet those needs,” said KRDHD Director Scott Lockard. “We recognize that many members of our community have lost internet and communication services. The ability to connect to the free Wi-Fi established by Accelecom and Rajant at each of our health departments will help the members of our community during this crisis. Entities responding with services to our residents such as FEMA and the Red Cross will also be able to do so more efficiently with the high-speed internet these networks offer.”

The wi-fi connection is available up to 200 meters from each hotspot.

