Lost Creek residents hopeful for more help after President Biden’s visit

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Breathitt County continue their recovery efforts.

The Lost Creek area was hit the hardest. President Joe Biden toured flood damage in the area Monday, saying the federal government will help until everyone is back on their feet.

A day after the presidential visit, people are out again cleaning up.

One family, who lives right next to where President Biden gave his remarks, plans on staying in their home. Although Troublesome Creek rose all the way up inside, they are cleaning it all out and starting over.

The owner’s brother, Johnny Bush Jr., was outside the home Tuesday morning, power washing and organizing all different items from the house. He’s also cleaning off a backhoe so they can move all items that were ruined out onto the street.

He says he is lucky that his house is on a hill, so he has no damage, and he is able to help his sister in need. After the President’s visit, he thinks a lot more people will get the real help they need.

Bush says his sister met the President and is hopeful the visit will help the community move forward.

“I think it will give the people a lot of hope and for him to take time and come to see them and fly over in places he couldn’t visit and fly over and see them anyhow and I’m hoping everyone can get help,” Bush said.

The new school year is supposed to start this week, but that’s not the case for those at Riverside Christian School. The floodwaters reached the ceilings in their classrooms. In their gymnasium, the water was above the basketball hoop.

“We are putting a whole lot of hope and prayer and faith that we’re going to see workers come in we’re going to see things come in like we’ve never seen before and we’re going to try to go on with that,” said teacher Mack Asher.

The community is hopeful that after President’s visit they’ll receive the help they need.

