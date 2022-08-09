KSP investigating fatal crash in Ages community

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AGES, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Ages community of Harlan County Tuesday evening.

According to a release from KSP, a man driving a black pickup on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch.

The man driving the truck, David Smith, 74, was partially ejected when the truck turned over.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by the Harlan County Coroner.

The crash is under investigation.

