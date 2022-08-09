Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders will be in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers.

Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell are two of the people expected to be in the region throughout the day.

During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by Representative Chris Fugate.

We will have updates on their visits as they happen.

You can watch Paul’s visit to Hazard below.

