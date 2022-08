LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats lost a member of the secondary on Monday.

Joel Williams announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.

I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility...Thank You Kentucky💯💙 pic.twitter.com/JXFqJbgcEU — Joel Williams🌹 (@sayyjoee) August 8, 2022

Williams had two tackles and saw action in seven games in 2021.

