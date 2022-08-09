Issues & Answers: talking Eastern Kentucky flooding with the National Weather Service

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Dustin Jordan, the Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., and WYMT Morning Forecaster Brandon Robinson to talk about the recent historic flooding.

You can watch the entire episode above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.