Heavy rain and flooding potential continues through midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the potential for more heavy rain pushing into the mountains as we head through the first half of the work week, and that could cause additional flooding before relief works in later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch scattered showers and thunderstorms working through the region as we run through the nighttime hours and into tomorrow as well. This frontal boundary continues to be stuck around the region as pulses of energy ride along it. Showers and storms are very slowly moving through the region, and with the amount of heavy rain falling through the region, it will not take much to cause more flooding in the area. It will not rain all night, but any heavy rain is a bad thing as we head through tonight. Overnight lows stay mild and muggy in the lower 70s.

Showers and storms will be widespread yet again as we head into the day on Wednesday. This will keep highs lower, near 80° or so, but will also present the possibility for more heavy rain and flooding. It will not rain the whole time, but the possibility will be there for any storm with heavy rain to move very slowly and cause more high water issues. These issues will continue as storms diminish some but continue through Wednesday night as lows fall back into the middle 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

Relief is finally on the way. It will take a bit to get this front through the region during the day on Thursday, but should be moving a bit faster with scattered showers and storms possible early in the day before slowly clearing out late. We’re in the middle 80s during the day and back into the lower to middle 60s overnight. Drier air is moving into the region and that means an even more comfortable airmass heading our way as we head into late week and into the weekend.

Beautiful sunshine returns Friday, Saturday and Sunday as high pressure works into the region. Highs will be in the lower 80s along with lower humidity...it looks to be a fantastic weekend so get out and enjoy it before more scattered showers try to work back in early next week.

