HCA Healthcare pledges up to $400K for Kentucky flood relief

(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WYMT) - Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. officials say they will give up to $400,000 to assist with relief to those affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials said Monday they will contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross, $100,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, up to $50,000 in HCA Healthcare direct relief grants to Galen College of Nursing students with disaster needs, at least $100,000 through in-kind donations to meet critical community needs and up to $50,000 in colleague matching gifts.

More than three dozen people have died since last month’s floods, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood

Latest News

A Flood Watch goes into effect at noon Tuesday and lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday for much of the...
Flood Watch goes back into effect later today, heavy rain possible tonight and tomorrow
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emma Quillen
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Biden pledges federal aid and funding to flood ravaged eastern Kentucky