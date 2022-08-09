HCA Healthcare pledges up to $400K for Kentucky flood relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WYMT) - Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. officials say they will give up to $400,000 to assist with relief to those affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials said Monday they will contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross, $100,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, up to $50,000 in HCA Healthcare direct relief grants to Galen College of Nursing students with disaster needs, at least $100,000 through in-kind donations to meet critical community needs and up to $50,000 in colleague matching gifts.

More than three dozen people have died since last month’s floods, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours.

