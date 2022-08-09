Four-year-old’s ‘lucky penny’ inspiring positivity after devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding

Ada Miller and her "lucky penny"
Ada Miller and her "lucky penny"(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes all that is needed to see the silver lining in a tough situation is childlike positivity.

One family is doing just that after witnessing their daughter’s positivity while cleaning up the remains of their home after it was destroyed by flooding.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Ada Miller is only four years old, but her family has found an example in her outlook on life.

“Ada is so positive no matter, I mean look around and how bad it is, and still she’s so positive about everything that we do,” said Susan Miller, Ada’s mom.

While cleaning up their house, Ada found a penny that she called her “lucky penny”.

Though Ada is young, she has been hard at work helping her family pick up the pieces while continuing to spread her message.

“I’m lucky,” said Ada. “When I found that penny.. I was so lucky and I feeled really good.”

Her family said her faith - the faith of a child - has helped all of them stay positive.

“Ada was just playing to herself, and all of the sudden she was like I’m lucky I found a penny, and then she was like I don’t even have a home and I’m still lucky,” said Ada’s mom, Susan.

Her mother said she was so excited about the penny, and could not wait to share it with her family.

“It’s gonna be okay,” said Ada. “Just find your pennies.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood

Latest News

EKU athletes volunteer in Eastern Kentucky
EKU men’s basketball joins volunteer efforts in Eastern Kentucky
Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court
Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re...
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
People in Breathitt County continue their recovery efforts. The Lost Creek area was hit the...
Lost Creek residents hopeful for more help after President Biden’s visit