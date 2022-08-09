Flood Watch goes back into effect later today, heavy rain possible tonight and tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start your Tuesday dry but we will definitely not end it that way. Get your rain gear back out.

Today and Tonight

Look for some patchy fog this morning and a little bit of sunshine early as temperatures start in the low 70s in most locations. The clouds will start to roll in along with the rain chances the later into the day we get. Showers and storms are possible later and some of those could feature heavy rain. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s.

A new Flood Watch for most of the region goes into effect at noon and lingers all the way until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A Flood Watch goes into effect at noon Tuesday and lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday for much of the region.

While most models are not showing too much, our in-house model seems to be the outlier, showing up to 3″ in spots by the time the rain wraps up on Thursday. I don’t have to tell you to keep an eye on your creeks and streams due to the very saturated ground. Be ready to move if you see the water rising. While I still don’t think this will climb to the level of July 28th, pockets of flash flooding are definitely possible. Remember, do NOT drive through flood water.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

Shower and storm chances will continue Wednesday as the front moves through and that could be when we see some of the heaviest rain. Stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Chances for rain will continue into Wednesday night as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday, rain chances will stick around for a little bit, but it looks like most of them will be early. Highs again will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the mid-60s as skies start to clear overnight.

Friday, THE SUNSHINE RETURNS! There will be a fall feel in the air too with highs only in the upper 70s. It might actually feel crisp Friday night as lows drop into the upper 50s.

The weekend features more sunshine and mainly dry weather outside of a stray rain chance late Sunday. HIghs will stay in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

