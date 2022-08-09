EKU men’s basketball joins volunteer efforts in Eastern Kentucky

EKU athletes volunteer in Eastern Kentucky(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the past week and a half, people have poured into Eastern Kentucky from all over the Commonwealth and beyond to help in any way possible.

On Tuesday, one university sports team added their support and helping hands.

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) men’s basketball team went to the donation and distribution center at the JC Penny’s building in Hazard to do what they could to lighten the load for volunteers and victims. The athletes helped in any place needed, folding, sorting and lifting donations at the center.

”We talk about this all the time, its not what you get, its what you give, and that’s not just in basketball but in life,” said A.W. Hamilton, EKU men’s basketball’s head coach. “They have a platform, they can help, they can have a big impact, so they want to do that.”

The coach added this mission is especially important to the team since many former players and current staff call the Eastern Kentucky region home.

To Hamilton and the rest of the team, wearing EKU across their chests means more than just the team.

