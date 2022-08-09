Bluegrass Care Navigators raising money for flood relief on WSGS

By Dakota Makres and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators will shift the focus of its annual Radio Day fundraiser in Hazard to request donations for the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The fundraiser is Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can listen on 101.1 WSGS FM or go to this link and click the “Listen Live” button.

Throughout the day, the radio station will air stories of compassion and courage from hometown heroes and messages of support from community leaders.

“Every year, our friends in Eastern Kentucky are so generous to Bluegrass Care Navigators during this annual fundraiser for our organization,” said CEO Liz Fowler. “This year, we are asking everyone to turn their love and generosity to the entire region. Help us give back to a community that has shown so much care and commitment to us.”

You can donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund by clicking here. You can also make checks payable to “Team EKY Flood Relief Fund” at 516 Main Street in Hazard on Tuesday.

