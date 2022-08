HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Emma Quillen.

Emma was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.5 GPA.

Emma was a member of the National Honor Society and the LCLC Drama Program, and was an intern with the Cowan Community Center’s “Kids on the Creek” summer program.

Congratulations, Emma!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.