Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies.

At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.

Lately, ARH has been collecting water, cleaning supplies, and nonperishable food items. They are now asking for baby formula, air mattresses, camp stoves, dehumidifiers, work gloves and work boots.

ARH president and CEO Hollie Phillips says people cleaning the mud from their homes can use these items. The nonprofit has also set up donation distribution sites at its hospitals in Hazard, Hyden, and Whitesburg. It’s also working with some shelters.

Phillips says donations have stalled a bit and it’s kind of disappointing.

“This is a long process for people. This recovery is going to take months and months and people are going to continue to need supplies, so we just continue to ask our Lexington community and central Kentucky community to come out and bring these needed items,” Phillips said.

ARH has also partnered with Appalachia Rises to raise nearly $1 million for eastern Kentucky. Phillips says 100% of these funds will go to flood victims.

You can click here to find out other ways to donate.

