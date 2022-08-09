Alice Lloyd College to replace diplomas lost, damaged in flooding

Alice Lloyd College
Alice Lloyd College
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are an alumnus of Alice Lloyd College and your diploma was injured or lost in the Eastern Kentucky flooding, do not worry.

Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding.

“We are proud of our graduates and the hard work and achievements that an ALC diploma represents,” said a release from school officials. “Therefore, Alice Lloyd College alumni impacted by flooding can replace lost or damaged diplomas for free. As our region begins rebuilding homes and businesses, we hope a diploma will continually serve as a reminder to our alumni that they are always a part of our ALC family.”

To get a free replacement, you can contact the registrar’s office at 606-368-6040 or email kalathornsbury@alc.edu.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood

Latest News

Donations sent to Jenkins, KY
Somerset business helps give supplies to shelter in Letcher County
WSGS Radio Day - Alyssa
WSGS Radio Day - Alyssa
Triple Fatal Preliminary Hearing - Phil
Triple Fatal Preliminary Hearing - Phil
Somerset donations - Jordan
Somerset donations - Jordan