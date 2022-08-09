Alice Lloyd College to replace diplomas lost, damaged in flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are an alumnus of Alice Lloyd College and your diploma was injured or lost in the Eastern Kentucky flooding, do not worry.

Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding.

“We are proud of our graduates and the hard work and achievements that an ALC diploma represents,” said a release from school officials. “Therefore, Alice Lloyd College alumni impacted by flooding can replace lost or damaged diplomas for free. As our region begins rebuilding homes and businesses, we hope a diploma will continually serve as a reminder to our alumni that they are always a part of our ALC family.”

To get a free replacement, you can contact the registrar’s office at 606-368-6040 or email kalathornsbury@alc.edu.

