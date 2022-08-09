Alabama donates $25,000 to Kentucky flood relief

The band Alabama donates $25,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky for flooding relief...
The band Alabama donates $25,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky for flooding relief efforts.(Alabama on Facebook)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary Country music band Alabama donated $25,000 to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, the group announced.

On Saturday, Alabama presented a check during their concert at The Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg.

“With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time,” said lead singer Randy Owen. “ALABAMA wanted to offer help in a small way.”

“We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky,” bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry added. “Hopefully these funds can help the families, farmers and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers.”

The money is being sent to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
The home exploded around 9:30 a.m. Monday, sending three family members to the hospital for...
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
Lance Storz
Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 8, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 8, 2022
President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky - August 8, 2022
President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky - August 8, 2022
The farm also lost one of its beloved rescues, a pig named "Miss Piggy"
Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal
Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Issues & Answers: talking Eastern Kentucky flooding with the National Weather Service