Alabama donates $25,000 to Kentucky flood relief

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary Country music band Alabama donated $25,000 to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, the group announced.

On Saturday, Alabama presented a check during their concert at The Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg.

“With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time,” said lead singer Randy Owen. “ALABAMA wanted to offer help in a small way.”

“We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky,” bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry added. “Hopefully these funds can help the families, farmers and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers.”

The money is being sent to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.