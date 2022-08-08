‘We won’t leave until we’re not needed’: Mercy Chefs gives meals to flooding victims

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mercy Chefs is a non-profit organization that serves food in disaster relief situations.

It has been set up at Letcher County Central High School for over a week working to provide meals and deliver hope.

“That’s where our mission comes in to go and provide a little normalcy, a little hope, with a hot meal and remind people that they are not forgotten,” says Gary LeBlanc, Mercy Chefs, CEO and Founder.

They have already provided thousands of meals for people in Eastern Kentucky, and volunteers are going out to deliver them each day.

“We always promise that we won’t leave until we’re not needed anymore and whether that’s a week, or that’s a month, or in some cases whether that’s a year,” said LeBlanc. “Mercy Chefs is committed to the people here.”

You can also pickup breakfast or dinner from Letcher County Central High School every day.

