US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers

The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.(U.S. Army via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army is working on something historic – a combat-ready bra designed for female soldiers.

The “Army tactical brassiere” will be the first official uniform bra the Army has offered female soldiers in history.

It’s still in development, and the design team has talked to hundreds of female soldiers to design the proper fit, function, support and performance.

Because it’s considered tactical and not just a sportswear item, the bra has gone through a lot of testing, even including flame-resistant testing.

If it gets the thumbs up, the bra will be an official part of the soldier’s uniform.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Explosion in Dorton area of Pike County injures three
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

Latest News

President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky - August 8, 2022
President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky - August 8, 2022
Essential workers in Connecticut are eligible for $1,000.
Essential workers in Connecticut eligible for up to $1,000 for working during pandemic
Aaron Crawford
Knott County Central athletics remember Aaron ‘Mick’ Crawford
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing gets 35 years in hate crime case