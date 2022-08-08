UK working to accommodate on-campus housing for record first year class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is welcoming their biggest incoming class this fall semester, and students around campus say even though it’s great to have more students, it might be a challenge.

Some UK students have already moved into their dorms, but other students won’t be moving into their permanent rooms right away.

Student Resident Advisor’s at UK say it’s not fair to the incoming class.

“There’s nothing wrong with bringing in a lot of people, but there’s nothing wrong with just telling them to wait until next semester,” said UK students. “Put them on a waiting list, because they’re squeezing in people.”

With nearly 7,900 student housing applications completed, they still only have 7,800 beds.

Jay Blanton with the University says Boyd, Lewis, and Woodland Glen 4 Resident halls will use their multipurpose rooms as makeshift rooms.

“If they start the school year in one of those converted rooms, we’ll have them at a little lower rate and they’ll keep that rate for the fall, as they move into a regular room,” said Blanton. “So, we’re well below 35 now out of that nearly 8,000 housing assignments, early in the semester we’ll have that down to zero.”

He says within the first couple of days of classes, more rooms will become available, but they’re just happy the school is growing.

Students say even though housing will be crowded, they are excited to see more faces on campus.

“You’re going to know who you’re next to. You’re going to know everyone in your hall, which is going to have that community. That tight knit thing,” said UK students Kennadi Jacobs, Shamiya Beasley, and Sydney Ray. “But it’s just kind of a question of are we ready for that?”

And by the start of the school year, The University of Kentucky expects all of their students to have a room.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.