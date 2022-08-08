Police in Knox County looking for missing woman

Elaine Amburgey - WYMT
Elaine Amburgey - WYMT(WYMT)
By Kirstin Baum
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing woman.

Elaine “Fro” Amburgey, 71, of Flat Lick was last seen on August 5, 2022 at approximately 5:30pm in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

She is 5 feet tall, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. She may have been wearing a jean skirt and white top.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, you are asked to contact Knox County 911 or the Knox County Sheriff Department.

