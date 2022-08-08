Pigskin Previews 2022: Phelps Hornets

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several across the region thought that Phelps would not take the field this season. The 2022 senior class worked to make sure that was not the case.

“It was a big struggle cause you didn’t know if you was going to have a team or not,” said senior running back Hayden Mounts. “With everybody that left last year, everything messed up. We had a a lot of freshmen step up and a lot of younger players, underclassmen come in.”

The Hornets have dropped out of district play this season but are using momentum from last year to succeed despite the odds.

“It’s a little tougher cause a lot of the games, we were just having trouble finding the games,” said senior running back Bryson Lane. “I think we’ll have a pretty fun season because some of the games that we got is pretty good competition for us and it’ll be fun.”

Phelps’ schedule is below:

DATE GAME Aug. 19 at Pineville Aug. 25 at Montcalm (WV) Sept. 2 PRESTONSBURG Sept. 9 HURLEY (WV) Sept. 23 at Betsy Layne Sept. 30 HARLAN Oct. 7 at Lewis County Oct. 28 TOLSIA (WV)

