Pigskin Previews 2022: Phelps Hornets

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several across the region thought that Phelps would not take the field this season. The 2022 senior class worked to make sure that was not the case.

“It was a big struggle cause you didn’t know if you was going to have a team or not,” said senior running back Hayden Mounts. “With everybody that left last year, everything messed up. We had a a lot of freshmen step up and a lot of younger players, underclassmen come in.”

The Hornets have dropped out of district play this season but are using momentum from last year to succeed despite the odds.

“It’s a little tougher cause a lot of the games, we were just having trouble finding the games,” said senior running back Bryson Lane. “I think we’ll have a pretty fun season because some of the games that we got is pretty good competition for us and it’ll be fun.”

Phelps’ schedule is below:

DATEGAME
Aug. 19at Pineville
Aug. 25at Montcalm (WV)
Sept. 2PRESTONSBURG
Sept. 9HURLEY (WV)
Sept. 23at Betsy Layne
Sept. 30HARLAN
Oct. 7at Lewis County
Oct. 28TOLSIA (WV)

