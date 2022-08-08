Pigskin Previews 2022: Phelps Hornets
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several across the region thought that Phelps would not take the field this season. The 2022 senior class worked to make sure that was not the case.
“It was a big struggle cause you didn’t know if you was going to have a team or not,” said senior running back Hayden Mounts. “With everybody that left last year, everything messed up. We had a a lot of freshmen step up and a lot of younger players, underclassmen come in.”
The Hornets have dropped out of district play this season but are using momentum from last year to succeed despite the odds.
“It’s a little tougher cause a lot of the games, we were just having trouble finding the games,” said senior running back Bryson Lane. “I think we’ll have a pretty fun season because some of the games that we got is pretty good competition for us and it’ll be fun.”
Phelps’ schedule is below:
|DATE
|GAME
|Aug. 19
|at Pineville
|Aug. 25
|at Montcalm (WV)
|Sept. 2
|PRESTONSBURG
|Sept. 9
|HURLEY (WV)
|Sept. 23
|at Betsy Layne
|Sept. 30
|HARLAN
|Oct. 7
|at Lewis County
|Oct. 28
|TOLSIA (WV)
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.