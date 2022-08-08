One person dead after shooting

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person has died following a shooting Sunday.

West Virginia State Police said the shooting happened just after 3:45 p.m. along Lost Creek Road in Fort Gay.

Investigators say the suspect, a juvenile, shot the victim after domestic violence incidents continued throughout the day, in which the victim was the aggressor.

The juvenile is in custody of Child Protective Services pending review of the case by the prosecuting attorney.

The case remains under investigation

This is a developing story.

