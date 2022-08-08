Old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opens doors as donation and distribution site for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The donation and distribution site in the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opened its doors to those in need on Monday.

Thanks to ARH, Save The Children and other community organizations and volunteers, the new donation and distribution site is covering a variety of needs for the public like offering relief supplies and even medical care.

Coordinators behind this effort said this site is not limited to the people of Perry County.

”This is regional. We want this to be a place where churches and organizations come and get stuff for Knott County, Letcher County, all of the other communities and take back to them,” said Bailey Richards, one of the site’s coordinators. “We want to be that one stop shop for individuals and individuals coming from other counties. If you can get here, we’ll take care of you too.”

The donation and distribution site at the old J.C. Penney’s is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day and is needing volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering at this site, you can fill out a form here.

