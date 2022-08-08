North Laurel All Stars face Indiana for spot in LLWS Region Finals

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two games stand between a group of young athletes from London and the Little League World Series.

The North Laurel All Stars are representing the Bluegrass State at the Great Lakes Region tournament. After winning their first two games, the team will face Indiana in the winner’s bracket finals for a spot in the championship game.

Team Kentucky will play on ESPN on Monday, August 8 at 7 p.m. If Kentucky wins, they advance to the championship game on Wednesday. If they lose, they will face Ohio in the loser’s bracket for a championship game bearth.

