KSP releases names of women missing after flooding

Kentucky State Police has released the names of two women who went missing after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KSP says 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.

Baker is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall, weighing approximately 215 lbs, and having dark-colored hair. Officials say Cundiff is a white female, 5′1″ tall, weighing approximately 280 lbs, and having dark-colored hair.

KSP officials ask anyone with any information about their possible whereabouts to contact KSP Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

