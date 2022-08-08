KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday.

Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police.

He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86.

In his career, Caudill has earned the Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery and the Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.

Captain Caudill said he is excited to be home serving his community.

