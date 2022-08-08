Knott County Central athletics remember Aaron ‘Mick’ Crawford

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Central High School student Aaron “Mick” Crawford suddenly got sick after helping flood victims clean up debris and mud. He was taken to the Albert B. Chandler hospital in Lexington, where he later died.

Crawford was a rising junior at Knott County Central. Those close to him said he was a leader in the football and wrestling programs.

“Everything that he did, and everything that he was, he always wanted to make sure he was doing everything the right way,” Knott County Central wrestling coach Jonathan Aldana said.

Crawford’s coaches said he came to practice every day ready to work, and his maturity was beyond his years.

“He was just the type of kid, you know, he never came to practice in a bad mood. He was always very positive,” Knott County Central athletic director Justin Amburgey said.

Now that Crawford is gone, his death adds to a somber time in the community.

“When I heard the news about Mick, my heart just sank because you know that’s a person you want in your community,” Aldana said.

Knott County Central administrators are figuring out ways to honor Crawford this upcoming school year.

