Kentucky REALTORS® to give $500,000 for EKY flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Relief Foundation and Kentucky REALTORS® will be giving $500,000 in relief funding to help people who were affected by the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

“I’m heartbroken to see our Eastern Kentucky communities experience devastating loss and want them to know we are with them during this difficult time,” said Mike Inman, Kentucky REALTORS® President. “Kentucky REALTORS® are committed to supporting families and communities as they recover and rebuild in the coming months.”

The Kentucky REALTORS® Relief Foundation (KRRF) has also pledged to contribute an additional $25,000 to the relief efforts.

“Our homes can be such a source of comfort and safety,” said Josh Summers, Kentucky REALTORS® CEO. “The reality of losing something so foundational is difficult for most of us to comprehend. To help lessen this overwhelming burden, we’ve set a goal of raising $100,000. We hope that these funds, along with NAR’s commitment of $500,000, will help these homeowners get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

