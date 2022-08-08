Kentucky REALTORS® to give $500,000 for EKY flood relief

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Relief Foundation and Kentucky REALTORS® will be giving $500,000 in relief funding to help people who were affected by the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

“I’m heartbroken to see our Eastern Kentucky communities experience devastating loss and want them to know we are with them during this difficult time,” said Mike Inman, Kentucky REALTORS® President. “Kentucky REALTORS® are committed to supporting families and communities as they recover and rebuild in the coming months.”

The Kentucky REALTORS® Relief Foundation (KRRF) has also pledged to contribute an additional $25,000 to the relief efforts.

“Our homes can be such a source of comfort and safety,” said Josh Summers, Kentucky REALTORS® CEO. “The reality of losing something so foundational is difficult for most of us to comprehend. To help lessen this overwhelming burden, we’ve set a goal of raising $100,000. We hope that these funds, along with NAR’s commitment of $500,000, will help these homeowners get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
Explosion in Dorton area of Pike County injures three
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

Latest News

FEMA gives updates on disaster relief centers in Eastern Kentucky
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Explosion in Dorton area of Pike County injures three
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Drying out before more rain chances return