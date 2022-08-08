Kentucky debuts at No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are just shy of the Top 20 in the first preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kentucky is one of six teams in the Southeastern Conference to make the poll, the most of any conference.

Alabama reclaims the top spot, followed by Ohio State and reigning national champion Georgia.

Here is the entire preseason Top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon NC State Michigan State USC Pitt Miami Texas Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Ole Miss Houston

