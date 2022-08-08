Kentucky debuts at No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are just shy of the Top 20 in the first preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kentucky is one of six teams in the Southeastern Conference to make the poll, the most of any conference.

Alabama reclaims the top spot, followed by Ohio State and reigning national champion Georgia.

Here is the entire preseason Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. NC State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pitt
  17. Miami
  18. Texas
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

