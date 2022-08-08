Kentucky debuts at No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are just shy of the Top 20 in the first preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Kentucky is one of six teams in the Southeastern Conference to make the poll, the most of any conference.
Alabama reclaims the top spot, followed by Ohio State and reigning national champion Georgia.
Here is the entire preseason Top 25:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon
- NC State
- Michigan State
- USC
- Pitt
- Miami
- Texas
- Wake Forest
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- Cincinnati
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Houston
