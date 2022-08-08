It’s Back to School time for most of the mountains! Here is a list of when your district goes back to class

Back to School
Back to School(SickestFame / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is a list of back-to-school dates in your area:

School DistrictStart Date
Barbourville IndependentAugust 10th
Bell CountyAugust 3rd
Clay CountyAugust 18th
Corbin IndependentSeptember 6th
East Bernstadt IndependentAugust 11th
Elliott CountyAugust 17th
Estill CountyAugust 17th
Floyd CountyAugust 10th
Harlan CountyAugust 10th
Harlan IndependentAugust 18th
Hazard IndependentAugust 11th
Jackson CountyAugust 10th
Johnson CountyAugust 10th
June BuchananAugust 10th
Knox CountyAugust 10th
Laurel CountyAugust 11th
Lawrence CountyAugust 10th
Lee CountyAugust 9th
Magoffin CountyAugust 9th
Martin CountyAugust 9th
Menifee CountyAugust 11th
Middlesboro IndependentAugust 4th
Morgan CountyAugust 17th
Owsley CountyAugust 11th
Pike CountyAugust 18th
Pikeville IndependentAugust 11th
Powell CountyAugust 16th
Pulaski CountyAugust 10th
Rockcastle CountyAugust 17th
Rowan CountyAugust 18th
Science Hill IndependentAugust 10th
Somerset IndependentAugust 10th
Wayne CountyAugust 17th
Williamsburg IndependentAugust 31st
Whitley CountyAugust 10th
Wolfe CountyAugust 10th
Logan County, WVAugust 25th
Mingo County, WVAugust 29th
Wayne County, WVAugust 25th
Buchanan County, VAAugust 17th
Dickenson County, VAAugust 22nd
Lee County, VAAugust 11th
Wise County, VAAugust 4th
Campbell County, TNAugust 22nd
Claiborne County, TNAugust 8th

Several school districts have either pushed back their start dates or haven’t announced new ones yet due to the recent flooding. Breathitt County will now start back on August 29th, Perry County is now also returning to class on August 29th. Leslie County schools will go back even later on September 6th. Letcher and Knott County have not announced new start dates since they have not been able to get into the schools to completely assess the damage.

