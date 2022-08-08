It’s Back to School time for most of the mountains! Here is a list of when your district goes back to class

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is a list of back-to-school dates in your area:

School District Start Date Barbourville Independent August 10th Bell County August 3rd Clay County August 18th Corbin Independent September 6th East Bernstadt Independent August 11th Elliott County August 17th Estill County August 17th Floyd County August 10th Harlan County August 10th Harlan Independent August 18th Hazard Independent August 11th Jackson County August 10th Johnson County August 10th June Buchanan August 10th Knox County August 10th Laurel County August 11th Lawrence County August 10th Lee County August 9th Magoffin County August 9th Martin County August 9th Menifee County August 11th Middlesboro Independent August 4th Morgan County August 17th Owsley County August 11th Pike County August 18th Pikeville Independent August 11th Powell County August 16th Pulaski County August 10th Rockcastle County August 17th Rowan County August 18th Science Hill Independent August 10th Somerset Independent August 10th Wayne County August 17th Williamsburg Independent August 31st Whitley County August 10th Wolfe County August 10th Logan County, WV August 25th Mingo County, WV August 29th Wayne County, WV August 25th Buchanan County, VA August 17th Dickenson County, VA August 22nd Lee County, VA August 11th Wise County, VA August 4th Campbell County, TN August 22nd Claiborne County, TN August 8th

Several school districts have either pushed back their start dates or haven’t announced new ones yet due to the recent flooding. Breathitt County will now start back on August 29th, Perry County is now also returning to class on August 29th. Leslie County schools will go back even later on September 6th. Letcher and Knott County have not announced new start dates since they have not been able to get into the schools to completely assess the damage.

