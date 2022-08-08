Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky looking for donations

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Over three thousand families have filled out an application created by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky that would give them money to support flood relief efforts.

Now, the foundation is looking for more donations to continue supporting Eastern Kentucky.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will be giving out checks starting at $250 plus $50 per child to families who are approved. Kristin Collins, who is the Chief Operating Officer for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, says a lot of people in the region desperately need financial support.

”If you are able, please donate. I know right now people wanna give and that is fabulous. I know that our distribution centers have needs that they need to have met. But we also know that people are gonna need money,” she said.

Collins says the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will continue looking for anyone that needs flood relief as long as they need to.

You can access the application here.

