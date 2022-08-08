Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) - The town of Fleming-Neon was trying to move beyond an economic disaster when a natural one knocked it back down.

The former coal town was devastated by flooding that killed more than 30 in Kentucky. Fleming was founded as a company town; neighboring Neon thrived off the industry.

As coal waned and people left, the towns merged. Just 500 residents remain. They’re determined to build a life after coal. A new multipurpose center was set to open soon when the storm hit.

Residents vow to finish it; for now, the building is a relief-distribution center.

Barely a week after the storms, the barbershop has reopened. Nearby, the florist says he will soon, too.

Neighbors and volunteers are coming together to help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.