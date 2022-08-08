Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

Neon destruction
Neon destruction(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) - The town of Fleming-Neon was trying to move beyond an economic disaster when a natural one knocked it back down.

The former coal town was devastated by flooding that killed more than 30 in Kentucky. Fleming was founded as a company town; neighboring Neon thrived off the industry.

As coal waned and people left, the towns merged. Just 500 residents remain. They’re determined to build a life after coal. A new multipurpose center was set to open soon when the storm hit.

Residents vow to finish it; for now, the building is a relief-distribution center.

Barely a week after the storms, the barbershop has reopened. Nearby, the florist says he will soon, too.

Neighbors and volunteers are coming together to help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days
I-75 Fire
Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound
Floyd County Robbery
WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County

Latest News

Elaine Amburgey - WYMT
Police in Knox County looking for missing woman
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Drying out before more rain chances return
It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky as they continue to clean...
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims