Flooding again a threat early in the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a week and a weekend filled with showers and storms, many containing heavy rain, things don’t look to dry out much as we start the new work week, with renewed chances for heavy rain and even flash flooding on the table through the first half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our typically muggy early August forecast continues as we head through the first half of the week. After a relative lull in shower and storm activity this afternoon, another mild and muggy forecast is on tap through the nighttime hours. Partly cloudy skies look to take over overnight with lows back into the lower 70s with patchy fog possible.

A mix of sun and clouds greets us as we start off the day on Tuesday, but as a cold front gets hung up just to our north during the daytime hours, showers and storms will quickly develop as the first of several pulses of energy moves through the mountains. Just like we’ve seen for basically the past week and a half, we have more than enough moisture in the area that any storm can produce torrential heavy rainfall with the risk for localized flash flooding. Highs will stay near average in the afternoon into the middle 80s before settling back to near 70° as scattered storms continue overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

More of the same is expected as we head into the day on Wednesday. I want to be clear that as these disturbances move through, it will not rain the whole time and not everyone will see flooding. However, with storms looking to be slow-moving and rainfall rates looking quite heavy, any one of these storms can produce flash flooding if it sits over one location for a long enough time. We do not know where these storms exactly will be until they form, which is why we want you to have that WYMT Weather App handy through this week. Daytime highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80° with plenty of clouds around. We’re back in the upper 60s once nightfall hits.

And I finally have some good news. After a fortnight of seemingly unending waves of heavy rain and strong storms...the pattern looks to cool back down as we head into the end of the work week. Some clouds and showers could linger as we head into Thursday and Friday, but cooler and drier air looks to work back in. Highs late week and into the weekend look to fall back into the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine as lows at night...take a dip into the upper 50s! I’ll take that any day!

