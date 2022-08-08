FEMA gives updates on disaster relief centers in Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Monday, FEMA officials gave an update on disaster relief centers for people affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

They announced new locations, along with locations that were already up and operating before the start of the week.

Below are the updates:

Newly opened Disaster Recovery Center: Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex - 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn

Disaster Centers already open: Clay County: Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Rd., Oneida (closes 4 p.m. Aug. 10) Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

In addition people can register with FEMA at these registration centers: Breathitt County, Marie Roberts Elementary School, 115 Red Skin Run, Lost Creek through Aug. 10 Owsley County, 99 County Barn Rd., Booneville Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rte. 80, Langley Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg Pike County, 15308 US 23 S., Dorton

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors. It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance.

800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov , callor use the FEMA mobile app.

