FEMA gives updates on disaster relief centers in Eastern Kentucky
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Monday, FEMA officials gave an update on disaster relief centers for people affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
They announced new locations, along with locations that were already up and operating before the start of the week.
Below are the updates:
- Newly opened Disaster Recovery Center: Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex - 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn
- Disaster Centers already open: Clay County: Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Rd., Oneida (closes 4 p.m. Aug. 10) Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
- Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.
- FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.
- In addition people can register with FEMA at these registration centers:
- Breathitt County, Marie Roberts Elementary School, 115 Red Skin Run, Lost Creek through Aug. 10
- Owsley County, 99 County Barn Rd., Booneville
- Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester
- Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rte. 80, Langley
- Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg
- Pike County, 15308 US 23 S., Dorton
- FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
- In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors. It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance.
- Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.
