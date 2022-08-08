Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Father Jim Sichko said he has never been to Isom in Letcher County, but his visit Monday will not soon be forgotten.

Father Sichko came bearing gifts for people hit hard by flooding in the area.

The owner of the store was not the only recipient of goodwill, which he said is made possible by the generosity of others.

A large crowd gathered outside the grocery store after word spread on social media that something was going to happen. Moments later, Father Jim showed up with a briefcase handcuffed to his hand.

“Well the first surprise is that you’re getting a new car,” said Father Jim.

Then, he passed out $10,000 in gift cards to every worker of the IGA. And he had them line up again, and passed them out until they were all gone. Next, he gave a lot of cash to help the grocery come back.

“So, Gwen you and your husband , $20,000 for you to decide how to spend,” he said.

“First of all We have to get it cleaned up,” said Gwendolyn Christon with the Isom IGA. “These funds will help with the cleaning. It’s very expensive.”

Father Jim said the $20,000 will not be the only gift bestowed upon the store. He said the generosity of others will make other gifts possible down the line.

