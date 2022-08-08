Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky. People in Breathitt County still have a lot to clean up. Furniture, clothes, and other appliances sit outside some homes as they await pickup.

Iris Vanheest and Chris Stamper are just two of the people in their neighborhood in Jackson who are starting to clean up.

“People have been wonderful.” Vanheest said, “It’s the way it should be.”

She said this is their home, but the damage and mold are making it hard for them to stay. Her son wears a mask when he cleans out the mud in their basement.

Their neighbor, Allen Shaw, said he is thankful that the community came together during this tough time. He said he’s never seen the water rise so quickly, but he got his family out before things got worse.

“Every day we’ve been working as a team and trying to do everything we can do.” He said, “Thank you to all these Red Cross workers and these churches coming down here.”

He said without their help, he wouldn’t have been able to clean and get to where they are now. The first couple of nights, they stayed at a shelter, but now they can stay home.

He said with President Biden coming to tour more of the damaged areas, it will bring the community hope.

People in Breathitt County said even though there is still a lot of work to do, they are lucky to have so much support.

“Everyone has to clean up so it’s a process and it’s a nasty one,” Stamper said.

