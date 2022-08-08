EKY animal shelter receives help from international organizations following flood

IFAW
IFAW(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the past week, there have been several national organizations extend their resources to Eastern Kentuckians in need.

One international group is doing what they can to help pet owners and displaced animals following the flood.

Groups like the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) have set up at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard to help shelter staff with donations, help take care of animals and help to ensure the pet owners of the area are taken care of as well.

”As soon as they knew there were donations here, the line was all the way out to the road and people were waiting over an hour to come in and get bags of dog food or cat food so that way they can keep their pets,” said Jennifer Gardner, Disaster Response Program Officer for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. “That’s really kind of the goal in all of this is that we don’t want people to surrender their animals if there’s resources that we can give them to keep those families together.”

IFAW is an organization that focuses on helping animals in communities impacted by disaster. The organization plans to continue helping the shelter for the next week or even longer depending on the need.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter has also received help from rescue groups in Florida, New York, and other states who have donated items and transported animals.

