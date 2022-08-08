Drying out before more rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some heavy rain led to some flooding on Sunday night, we are staying on alert for another potentially slow-moving cold front to roll through the region later this week.

Today and Tonight

While more showers and storms are likely in the coming days, we should be fairly calm today. We will likely start off with some patchy fog giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and low 70s before soaring into the upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll add in a few clouds and some scattered showers and storms at times.

Tonight, it looks like we will stay mainly quiet under partly cloudy skies until late, when scattered chances for showers and storms pick back up. We should drop down to around 70 for a low.

Extended Forecast

Showers and storms will return tomorrow and there’s a chance they linger all the way into Thursday. We’re tracking a cold front that could cause additional problems if it overstays its welcome. Right now, most models are only showing up to 2″ of rain by Friday morning, but if the system slows down or stalls out, all bets are off. While the ground has had a little time to dry out, it is still very saturated and as we saw on Sunday, parts of Knott County started to flood again. Stay weather aware again this week and keep an eye on your creeks and streams. I know you all are probably as tired of hearing/reading this as I am of saying/typing it, but hopefully, this will be it for a while. Stay vigilant.

Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s before dropping into the upper 70s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday.

Friday and this weekend look amazing if we can get to them. How do mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s sound? Sounds pretty good to me. Hang in there!

