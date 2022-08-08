CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need.

CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have.

“We have a donation drop off and donation pick up location here at the high school,” said Michele Stiles, CORE Disaster Relief Team Member. “People are coming in the inside lane through the blue tents picking up cleaning supplies, hygiene products, baby diapers. We have all sorts of stuff.”

If you would like to donate to CORE they said, you can drop off your donations outside of Letcher County Central High School and cleaning supplies are still a major need.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Lost Creek, Breathitt County, KY
KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Explosion in Dorton area of Pike County injures three
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

Latest News

President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky - August 8, 2022
President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky - August 8, 2022
Father Jim at IGA - Phil
Father Jim at IGA - Phil
President Joe Biden in Eastern Kentucky - Dakota
President Joe Biden in Eastern Kentucky - Dakota
Mercy Chefs
‘We won’t leave until we’re not needed’: Mercy Chefs gives meals to flooding victims