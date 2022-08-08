CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need.

CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have.

“We have a donation drop off and donation pick up location here at the high school,” said Michele Stiles, CORE Disaster Relief Team Member. “People are coming in the inside lane through the blue tents picking up cleaning supplies, hygiene products, baby diapers. We have all sorts of stuff.”

If you would like to donate to CORE they said, you can drop off your donations outside of Letcher County Central High School and cleaning supplies are still a major need.

