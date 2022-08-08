CANE Kitchen asks for donations of protein, money for flood relief

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg is asking the public for help with flood relief efforts.

Workers at CANE Kitchen have been giving 2,000 meals out daily to help feed flood victims, but now they need help to continue feeding people in need.

Workers said they need donations of protein, meaning any type of meat. They added monetary donations are also welcomed.

You can click here to donate online.

