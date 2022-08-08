Breathitt County Bobcats practice in Richmond after losing field in flooding

By Ethan Sirles and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the flooding that devastated much of Eastern Kentucky, the Breathitt County Bobcats are without a home.

The football team has not had a home field for a little more than a week, but they have still had to find a way to prepare for the upcoming season.

Mike Holcomb, a former coach for Breathitt County and the man whose name graces the field, offered the Bobcats a home away from home.

Holcomb invited the team to practice at Madison Central, giving them a field and shelter when they lost their own.

