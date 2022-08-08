Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car

The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced.

Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.

The Breathitt County football team tends to face its toughest foes on Friday nights in the fall. But this year, their greatest challenge came before school even started.

After the devastating floods, the Bobcats were offered the chance to practice at Madison Central high school. Madison Central principal Brandon Fritz Says EKU stepped in to give the coaches and players a place to stay, and he is hopeful the practice fields and hot meals will help bring back a sense of normalcy.

But their hospitality didn’t stop there.

Once fritz heard the stories of some players and coaches, they worked with the Southland Christian Church to give the team some special surprises. $6,000 worth of gift cards were donated so the players could go on a shopping spree.

And one church member gave away his car to assistant coach Casey Allen, who lost everything in the flooding.

Allen says he is blessed to still be with his team and to receive such generosity.

“There’s good people out here, guys,” said Casey Allen, Assistant Coach for Breathitt Co. Football. “We’ve been surrounded by so much love, and I feel--I don’t feel like I deserve this.”

The Breathitt County coaches say that their Bobcats will be taking off from Madison County tomorrow. But Fritz says that he and the folks at Madison Central High School will be happy to help with anything else they may need going forward.

Coach Allen asks for continued prayers for the people of his county and all of eastern Kentucky, as families continue to pick up the pieces from this devastation.

